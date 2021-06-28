Axis DeFi (AXIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $96,146.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $96,146.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

