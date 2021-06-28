Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ANNSF stock remained flat at $$175.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.64. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

