The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.32 Million

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce sales of $460.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.40 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

