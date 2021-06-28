TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.80

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

