Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $245.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

PAYA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $495,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 25.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $47,869,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

