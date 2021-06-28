Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$85.44 and a 1 year high of C$128.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.55.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.2800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.