Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $94.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $383.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,361,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,691. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 778,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,229. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

