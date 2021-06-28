Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. 770,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

