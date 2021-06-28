Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE LBS traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.73. 68,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The firm has a market cap of C$294.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37. Life & Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$3.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.84.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.