Venus Reaches Market Cap of $195.41 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $195.41 million and $34.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.03 or 0.00055319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,334.44 or 0.99813225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,165 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

