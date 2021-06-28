Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $2.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

