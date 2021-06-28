Fusible Price Hits $0.71 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Fusible has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a total market cap of $296,080.04 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00143257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00163520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.17 or 0.99815357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

