Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$59.06

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MTY traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,226. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$23.06 and a 1-year high of C$62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

