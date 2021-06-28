Keep Network Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Keep Network has a market cap of $151.04 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,758,299 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.