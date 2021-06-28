Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0751

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 5% against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $42.46 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

