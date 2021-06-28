HeroNode (HER) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $438,452.09 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

