Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $698,930.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $698,930.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

