Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,317. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

