Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $531.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.31 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $13.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,553. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37. Etsy has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

