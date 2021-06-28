-$1.77 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($2.26). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.34. 810,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

