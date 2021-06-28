Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 238,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,041. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

