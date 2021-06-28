Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $500.74

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.40 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $500.74 or 0.01459456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00454616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00085043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,775,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

