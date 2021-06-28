TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

