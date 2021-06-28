CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.06. 630,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

