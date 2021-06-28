Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $164,297.93 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

Shares of HYMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 337,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,293. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

