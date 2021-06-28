Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

