PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 22,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 90.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
