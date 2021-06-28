PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 22,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 90.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

