Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Sells 27,479 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00.

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 407,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

