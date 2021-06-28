Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,025,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at $199,502,234.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

ASAN traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 2,328,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

