Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $999,912.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00164266 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.42 or 1.00131457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

