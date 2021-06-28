Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.81 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

DLNG stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 154,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,682. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

