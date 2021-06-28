SparksPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $27,590.26 and $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,164,319 coins and its circulating supply is 10,060,941 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

