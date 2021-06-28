Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. 314,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,385. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $739.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

