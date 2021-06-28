Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 326,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

