Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Trinseo posted earnings per share of ($2.95) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 359,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

