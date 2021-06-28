ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $64,710.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,597.90 or 0.99904631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.