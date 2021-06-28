PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.41. PDC Energy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

PDC Energy stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. 984,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

