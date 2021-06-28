Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.27. 10,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The company has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at C$17,599,328.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

