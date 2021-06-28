ACoconut (AC) Price Down 18.1% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $899,661.18 and approximately $122,370.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

