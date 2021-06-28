QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $170,650.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

