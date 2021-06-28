$2.32 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

OXM traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. 117,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $953,040. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

