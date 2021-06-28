$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $321.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the highest is $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 304,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,038. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.