Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.80. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

