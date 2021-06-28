SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $322.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the highest is $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,688.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of SEAS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 2,669,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

