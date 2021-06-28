CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in CACI International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $257.99. 264,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.05. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.96.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

