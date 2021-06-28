GXChain Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and $6.39 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000141 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,355,343 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.