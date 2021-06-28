HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,449.84

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $371,449.84 and $1,873.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

