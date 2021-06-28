GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $227,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCMG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 945,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

