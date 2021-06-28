Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $256.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.62 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

