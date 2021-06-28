Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.93

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 15319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

